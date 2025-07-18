Russell Wilson and Ciara still one of the biggest sports power couples, insider says
Russell Wilson married his wife Ciara while he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. Given his status as an NFL great and hers as a prominent artist (who also famously dated rapper Future), they instantly became a bit of a power couple.
Even in the nine years since they tied the knot, their flame hasn't burnt out. They're still together, and they are, according to Bleacher Report's Lee Escobedo, still one of the absolute greatest celebrity couples in the sports world.
They ranked ahead of Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes, Bam Adebayo and A'ja Wilson, and Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. They came in under celebrity couples like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, and Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods.
If there’s a modern JFK and Jackie O in sports and entertainment, it’s Ciara and Russell Wilson," Escobedo said. "She’s a Grammy-winning pop star and fashion entrepreneur who can light up a runway. He’s a Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl quarterback with a chin made for GQ covers."
The analyst said they're even brighter as a unit, bringing together the best of each other to shine in the celebrity couple world.
"Since tying the knot in 2016, they’ve managed to thrive across industries—Ciara dropping hits, launching fashion lines, and stealing red carpets while Wilson called audibles in Seattle, Denver and Pittsburgh (with varying levels of success)," he added.
Either way, their marriage has been "bulletproof." Escobedo said that they've been a force for good with their Why Not You Foundation and a terrific public image that puts out the best positive light. "And unlike most celebrity duos held together with contracts and hashtags, these two actually like each other," he concluded.
He may no longer be as relevant in the NFL or to the Seahawks, but he's still extremely relevant in the celebrity space with his wife, Ciara.
