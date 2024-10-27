DK Metcalf Inactive For Seahawks vs. Bills
As anticipated after being listed as doubtful with a knee injury on Friday's final injury report, the Seattle Seahawks won't have star receiver DK Metcalf when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Lumen Field.
Suffering a Grade 1 MCL sprain in last week's win over the Falcons in Atlanta, Metcalf did not participate in practice this week, but coach Mike Macdonald indicated he would test his knee out before Sunday's game to see if he could play. After working out on the field in warmups, however, the team will hold him out with hopes he will be ready to return for Week 9 against the Rams.
Without Metcalf suiting up, Seattle will turn to Jake Bobo, Laviska Shenault, and Dareke Young to help pick up the slack. From that group, Bobo has caught eight passes for 66 yards and Shenault has reeled in four receptions for 24 yards, while Young has yet to record a catch this season.
Still battling through a knee injury that cost him the first five games of the season, second-year defensive tackle Cameron Young won't play after being listed as doubtful on Friday. The Seahawks will be thin depth-wise along the defensive line with Mike Morris also being held out due to a sprained ankle, but interestingly, the team still made defensive end Myles Adams inactive as a healthy scratch.
Without Young, veteran Jarran Reed could see more action as a nose tackle rotating with Johnathan Hankins, while rookie Byron Murphy II will also be in line for some snaps at the position. With Morris sidelined, Roy Robertson-Harris should see more playing time than the 27 snaps he played in his Seahawk debut last week in Atlanta with another practice week under his belt after being acquired from the Jaguars earlier this month.
In the secondary, the Seahawks will have starters Riq Woolen and Tre Brown active, as the latter turned the corner quicker than expected coming back from a sprained ankle and will play after being listed as questionable on Friday. While those two players will be back in the starting lineup alongside Devon Witherspoon, rookie Nehemiah Pritchett will miss his first NFL regular season game with his own ankle injury.
To take Pritchett's place on the depth chart, Seattle elevated cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Faion Hicks from the practice squad for a second consecutive week and both players will be in uniform if needed. Jobe would be next in line at boundary corner, while Hicks played a handful of snaps in the slot last weekend.
Capping off Seattle's Week 8 inactives, rookie guard Sataoa Laumea will have to wait yet another week to dress for the first time in the regular season with the team opting to dress reserve centers Jalen Sundell and Olu Oluwatimi instead. On defense, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson will be a healthy scratch for the second straight week.
More Seahawks News
Key Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Host Bills in Week 8
Seahawks LB Tyrel Dodson Excited To Face Former Team