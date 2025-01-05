Halftime Observations: Geno Smith, Seahawks Coast to 17-13 Lead Over Rams
Though a playoff spot isn't up for grabs as hoped, the Seattle Seahawks turned in one of their better first halves of the season with Geno Smith throwing a pair of touchdown passes to help the team build a 17-13 lead over the Los Angeles Rams in their season finale.
Chasing several contract escalators in the final game, including his own single-season franchise passing yardage record, Smith played near-perfect football in the first two quarters. Completing 11 out of 14 passes for 130 yards, he connected with Jake Bobo on a four-yard touchdown on a fade route to open the scoring on Seattle's second offensive possession and later spun out of trouble in the pocket to find DK Metcalf for a 20-yard touchdown.
As one of his three incentives that would net him $2 million in additional bonus money, Smith needs 55 passing yards in the second half to surpass his previous record of 4,282 passing yards that he set back in a breakout 2022 campaign.
With the touchdown catch early in the second quarter, Metcalf joined Randy Moss as only the second player in NFL history to produce at least 50 receptions, 900 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in each of his first six seasons. He finished the half with 53 receiving yards, leaving him eight yards short of the fourth 1,000-yard season of his career.
Away from Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba's pursuit of Tyler Lockett's single-season receptions record only netted two receptions for two yards, but he will only need three catches in the second half to set a new mark. As for Lockett, in what could potentially be his last game with the team, he caught one pass for 17 yards and a first down.
Showing more balance than they have in most of their games this season, the Seahawks rushed 12 times for 76 yards with Zach Charbonnet toting the rock seven times for 39 yards and Smith adding a 15-yard scamper on a read option keeper.
Though the Rams did generate an eight-play, 78-yard touchdown drive that culminated with backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo connecting with tight end Tyler Higbee for a six-yard score, the Seahawks did a solid job of shutting down a reserve-filled offense for most of the half. Along with holding them to two third down conversions on seven attempts, three of their six defensive possessions resulted in a punt or a turnover, as safety Julian Love hauled in an interception late in the first half, while they held them to a field goal on the other two possessions.
Leading the charge defensively, linebacker Tyrice Knight recorded his second sack of the season to thwart the Rams opening drive and led the team with five tackles, while linebacker Ernest Jones added two quarterback hits as a blitzer. Devon Witherspoon produced a pair of pass breakups and Love added a pass breakup to go with his interception.
