Seattle Seahawks' Julian Love Downplays Revenge Game vs. Former Team
Since his arrival last offseason, Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love has acclimated quite well to his new surroundings.
Love, 26, posted arguably the best season of his career in 2023, recording 123 total tackles and four interceptions to earn his first Pro Bowl selection. Then, after earning a three-year extension this offseason, he's picked up right where he left off with 26 tackles and a pick through four games. In the Seahawks' revamped safety room, he's emerged as a true leader.
On Sunday, Love once again faces his former team in the New York Giants, this time at Lumen Field. Last season at MetLife Stadium, Love recorded six tackles in a 24-3 win over the Giants.
It's easy to focus on the revenge game storyline once again, but personally, Love isn't really paying much mind to it.
"It's cool. I know a lot of, obviously guys on that sideline, well, I guess less as time goes on, but I don't know, it's another game kind of," Love told reporters Friday. "But I'm excited just to see some people."
Playing against a former team is a unique situation. Not just because of the revenge factor, but because a player has a much better idea of what that team has planned. For Love, though, it's just business as usual.
"Obviously, just playing my game, you'll naturally play with a little bit of a chip on your shoulder," Love said. "It's hard not to, you might fly around with a little extra pep in your step, but these guys stay in control and just work through the process. We've been working all year, and I can't just throw anything out the window just because I'm playing these guys."