Geno Smith credits Seahawks, but mostly Pete Carroll for revitalizing NFL career
It is one of the more stirring NFL stories. West Virginia University quarterback Geno Smith was a second-round pick of the New York Jets back in 2013. The 39th overall selection joined a team that was only a few years removed from making an appearance in the AFC Championship Game.
It proved to be a struggle from the start. Smith started all 16 games as a rookie, throwing for 3,046 yards and 12 scores, while running for six touchdowns. However, he completed just 55.8 percent of his passes, was sacked 43 times, and committed 25 turnovers—including 21 interceptions. He started 13 games in his second season and once again finished with more turnovers than TD passes.
Smith made just one start in his final two seasons with the Jets. He was with the Giants in 2017, and the Chargers in 2018. He signed with Seattle in ’19, but didn’t see the field until 2020. In ’21, he made three starts in place of an injured Russell Wilson. The latter was dealt to Denver a year later, and Smith took over Pete Carroll’s club.
His amazing resurrection in 2022 saw him throw for 4,282 yards and 30 scores. The Seahawks were a playoff team, and Smith was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. In the five seasons that he played in Seattle, he threw for a combined 12,961 yards and 76 touchdowns, and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022 and ’23. The turnover issues have never really disappeared, but it’s safe to say his stay with the ‘Hawks was a career-changing experience.
So, if there’s was any doubt as to why Geno Smith is looking forward to playing for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, look no further than his reunion with his current head coach. Carroll and the Raiders swung a deal to acquire Smith via trade from the Seattle Seahawks in March.
The Silver and Black last reached the playoffs in 2021, but haven’t won a postseason contest since the 2002 AFC title game. Both Carroll and Smith have their work cut out for them in their first year with their newest team, especially in a division in which the Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos all made the playoffs in 2024, while the Raiders were a combined 0-6 vs. their AFC West rivals.
Can the Raiders be the league’s surprise team in 2025? Ask Jim Harbaugh if a team can escape the division basement and reach the playoffs a year later.
