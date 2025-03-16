All Seahawks

Geno Smith trade gets Pete Carroll named among early winners in free agency

There’s a reunion taking place in Sin City between two former Seattle Seahawks. That adds up to good news for the Las Vegas Raiders via one NFL analyst

Russell Baxter

Jan 7, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Pete Carroll has had success on many levels. The exuberant sideline leader won a collegiate national championship, and has hoisted a Super Bowl trophy. The latter came with the Seattle Seahawks, who he guided for 14 seasons from 2010-23. Now he’s back as a head coach for a fourth different NFL franchise. He takes over the Las Vegas Raiders, an organization that has fallen on very hard times for more than two decades.

The Silver and Black hasn’t come out on top in a playoff game since 2022. However, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports says the celebrated teacher of the game is a winner when it comes to the early stages of the NFL’s new fiscal year.

“The longtime coach wasn’t going to retake the sidelines at age 73 without pushing some chips in on this season. And while his Las Vegas Raiders may not be Super Bowl-caliber, they sure look more formidable than they did a few months ago.

"Former Seattle Seahawks pal Geno Smith gives Carroll a familiar face with the arm talent to keep things interesting under center. On the other side, securing both Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce off the edge should ensure Carroll’s defensive front is no pushover, either.”

Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Promising words indeed. The Raiders are coming off a miserable 4-13 showing, their most losses in a season since finishing 3-13 in 2014. Following a 2-2 start, the club embarked on a 10-game losing streak. The team also went winless vs. their AFC West rivals (0-6). There’s a lot of work to be done as Carroll must find a way to improve in a division that sent the other three teams to the playoffs in 2024.

Giving the Seahawks a third-round pick in 2025 to acquire Smith is a good start. Albeit he comes off a season in which he threw only 21 TD passes compared to 15 turnovers (all interceptions), that was nothing compared to the Raiders’ three-headed disaster behind center.

All told, starters Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell, and Desmond Ridder combined for 19 touchdown tosses, 16 picks, and eight lost fumbles this past season.

