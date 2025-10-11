Jaxon Smith-Njigba shares his simple but elegant approach to NFL competition
Last weekend's shootout between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was an instant classic. While Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield rightfully got most of the attention, there was another duel going on that also deserved no small amount of hype.
That was the race at wide receiver between rookie Emeka Egbuka and veteran Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led their offenses with 163 yards and a TD and 132 yards and a TD, respectively.
While it was a coming out party for Egbuka, who came out of Ohio State a few years after JSN, the latter has been doing this all season. Smith-Njigba has not had a game with fewer than 79 yards this year - and he's averaging just under 107 yards per contest.
Doing what JSN is isn't easy, but he certainly makes it look that way. Earlier this week he told reporters about his key to the game, which is surprisingly simple.
Despite starting last season as the third wide receiver on the depth chart, JSN still managed to finish the year with over 1,100 yards and six touchdowns.
Now established as the undisputed No. 1 option for Seattle's offense, Smith-Njigba is on pace to set a new franchise record for receiving yards in a season. If he continues going like he has JSN will end the year with 1,819 yards.
It won't be easy to maintain that pace the entire season, but if he does it would blow away the previous Seahawks' record set by Steve Largent back in 1985 by over 500 yards.
