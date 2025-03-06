Surprise former Oregon DB named Seahawks’ number one free agent target
Here’s something a little refreshing when it comes to the Seattle Seahawks. Over the last few days, the primary discussion has been the departures for a club that finished 10-7 in 2024 and fell short of a rare tiebreaker of winning the NFC West.
General manager John Schneider has done his due diligence lately when it comes to getting the franchise under the league’s $279.2 million salary cap. No longer with the organization is 10-year wideout Tyler Lockett, right tackle George Fant, safety Rayshawn Jenkins, and defensive linemen Dre’Mont Jones and Roy Robertson-Harris. Of course, there’s also the recent trade request by wide receiver DK Metcalf.
With free agency around the corner, Mike Jones of The Athletic recently assembled a list in which he chose a “top target” for each franchise. When it came to Mike Macdonald’s club, he opted for Miami Dolphins’ four-year safety Jevon Holland, a 2021 second-round pick from the University of Oregon.
“The Seahawks are expected to maintain their usual conservative approach in free agency,” explained Jones, “but they need a veteran presence on the back end of their defense. Holland would help fill this need, bringing both versatility and aggressive playmaking. After playing under Anthony Weaver in Miami last season, Holland would see some carryover playing in the system of Mike Macdonald, under whom Weaver coached in Baltimore.”
The 6’1”, 205-pound pro has started 57-of-60 regular-season games in four years. Holland has been a solid defender vs. the run (via Pro Football Focus), and has shown a knack for being a bit opportunistic. The former is important as the Seahawks made significant improvement in this area under Macdonald and via last year’s midseason acquisition of linebacker Ernest Jones IV (who remains unsigned).
In four seasons in South Florida, Holland has a total of six interceptions (including playoffs), one of those returned 99 yards for a score vs. the Jets in 2023. There have also been five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, five sacks, and 25 passes defensed. That note in regards to knowing Macdonald’s system can’t be understated.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Salary cap implications for Seattle Seahawks if they trade WR DK Metcalf
Ranking 7 NFL teams who fit best for Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf
Seahawks insider offers context on unsigned free agent Ernest Jones IV
Former Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has obvious landing spot