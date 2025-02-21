What John Schneider said about Seahawks' most important pending free agent
The start of NFL free agency is less than a month away, and the Seattle Seahawks are yet to lock down their most prized player who is set to hit the market: linebacker Ernest Jones IV.
Jones has been seen in the building as recently as this week, but a new contract between him and the Seahawks hasn't been announced. It is, however, a priority for general manager John Schneider to get Jones under contract for 2025 and beyond.
“Obviously we want Ernest back. We’ve talked to his guys — we’ve had great communication with them, and we’re hoping we’re able to accomplish that," Schneider said on Friday during his radio show with Seattle Sports 710AM. "Some guys, at some point you can get too close to the end of the season where they want to see what free agency looks like. So, now they can go out and see what their market is, and understandably so.”
With Jones' impact on Seattle's run defense last season, it's no surprise his contract is a priority for the front office. Rookie fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight will benefit from having Jones next to him as he develops into an NFL starter as well.
But what will it cost for the Seahawks to retain Jones? The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar dove into what a new contract could look like by examining the linebacker market.
"The nuts and bolts of the contract — fully guaranteed money, signing bonus, etc. — are just as important as the average annual salary, though the latter is what generates the initial headlines," Dugar wrote. "Depending on how the contract is structured, Seattle could sign Jones to a three-year deal worth about $37 million and keep his Year 1 cap hit around $5-6 million or lower with the use of void years. His percentage of the 2025 salary cap in that scenario would be in the same ballpark as safety Julian Love and cornerback Riq Woolen.
"This sort of deal would keep the team’s defensive signal caller in the mix for several seasons and compensate him like an ascending young player at his position — those salary rankings are likely to be fluid this offseason — all while leaving salary-cap room to improve the rest of the roster."
Jones isn't likely to reset the linebacker market, per Dugar, since he doesn't have the statistical profile to stack up to some of the other top players around the league. But his impact on Mike Macdonald's unit — which thrives with a player like him in the middle of it — must be factored into the contract.
Jones will be free to discuss a contract with other teams on March 12. The Seahawks will need to get a deal done before then if they hope to prevent him from landing elsewhere.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks offensive building blocks get average ranking from NFL analyst
Seahawks predicted to sign a pair of offensive line upgrades in free agency
NFL analyst identifies 'dream scenario' for Seattle Seahawks' offseason