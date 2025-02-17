Will Seahawks franchise tag star linebacker?
Ideally, the Seattle Seahawks will be able to bring back star inside linebacker Ernest Jones IV on a new deal this offseason. The team traded for Jones midseason, and both the franchise and Jones vocalized a desire for a long-term reunion.
However, if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement on a multi-year deal, Seattle has the franchise tag at its disposal. But it's unlikely it would work with the team's current cap deficit, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.
"The Seahawks rarely use the tag to begin with, doing so only twice since general manager John Schneider arrived in 2010, and it isn't an option this year," Henderson wrote. "Ernest Jones IV is their top free agent, but inside linebackers like Jones and pass-rushing outside linebackers are all viewed the same for tag purposes.
"With the latter driving up the price, Over The Cap projects the tag number for all linebackers to be north of $27 million, which is considerably more than what Jones is in line to make on a per-year average. Besides, Jones was confident at season's end that the two sides would reach a deal before free agency."
Seattle's negotiation period with Jones prior to free agency opening is shrinking. Free agency begins on March 12, and the team will want to sign him before then if it wants to keep other teams from being able to lure Jones away.
Still, the team has to work out its cap deficit first to clear space for Jones' next contract. General manager John Schneider is working on that, but it's even more complicated while navigating what to do with veterans like Tyler Lockett, Uchenna Nwosu and Dre'Mont Jones, who are all on deals larger than their current roles on the roster.
Jones was arguably the team's top defender after the Seahawks acquired him this season, finishing with 138 total tackles, four tackles for loss, four pass deflections, one forced fumble and one interception in 2024. Paired with rookie linebacker Tyrice Knight, the Seahawks potentially have a long-term linebacker corps if they can get Jones paid.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks rival named among best landing spots for Russell Wilson
Seahawks predicted to sign a pair of offensive line upgrades in free agency
NFL analyst sees plenty of needs for the Seattle Seahawks offensive line
Seahawks named among best NFL draft fits for Senior Bowl standout at QB