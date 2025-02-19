Seahawks GM reveals mindset on building offensive line
The Seattle Seahawks' offensive line has been a weakness for years now, so naturally, many want to see the unit to receive a complete overhaul this offseason.
That begs the question: is it better to build the line up through the draft or free agency?
Seahawks general manager John Schneider was asked that very question on the latest edition of Seattle Sports' "John Schneider Show," and gave a very intriguing answer.
“I would say it changes every year by position, except for the offensive line, because everybody’s on this constant quest for offensive linemen and developing offensive linemen,” Schneider said.
Schneider, who's entering his 16th season as the Seahawks' top executive, has shown a willingness to spend high draft picks on linemen. In the past three years alone, he's drafted Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas, Anthony Bradford and Christian Haynes in the top half of the draft. The problem is that aside from Cross (and maybe Lucas to a lesser extent), none of them have worked out.
Still, that won't deter him drafting linemen early on.
“Every position changes every year (if they’re better addressed in the draft or free agency) based on depth, but the offensive line, there’s always like this dearth of talent at the position,” Schneider said. “So, you know, supply and demand, right?
“When you talk to other teams, when you talk to other GMs about trades and stuff like that, or our guys upstairs are talking to other teams, everybody kind of skips the offensive line because it’s, like, just a given. Everybody’s looking for them, you know what I mean?”
On the other hand, Schneider knows from experience that free agency is not just a blanket solution to all problems.
“You can’t just throw money at something to fix to it, to fix a perceived need,” Schneider said. “We’ve made mistakes there in the past and we’re gonna try not to repeat mistakes we’ve made.”
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks rival named among best landing spots for Russell Wilson
Seahawks predicted to sign a pair of offensive line upgrades in free agency
NFL analyst sees plenty of needs for the Seattle Seahawks offensive line
Seahawks named among best NFL draft fits for Senior Bowl standout at QB