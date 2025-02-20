Seattle Seahawks offensive building blocks get average ranking from NFL analyst
Though disappointing at times in 2024, the Seattle Seahawks' offense could be one of the league's most dangerous units when at its best. With a powerful, dynamic backfield, an experienced quarterback, and a diverse group of wideouts, Seattle's offense has yet to find its ceiling.
Even with the talent on the roster, Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton ranked Seattle's offensive building blocks 14th in the NFL, naming quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the team's top players.
That put the Seahawks ahead of their NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals (19th) and San Francisco 49ers (17th), but left them behind the Los Angeles Rams (8th), who narrowly beat out the Seahawks for a postseason bid in 2024 via tiebreaker.
"In three seasons as the Seahawks' starting quarterback, Smith has won 2022 Comeback Player of the Year and made the Pro Bowl roster twice. He will likely be the centerpiece of Seattle's offense for the next few years," Moton wrote. "Smith has one of the best wide receiver duos in the league. DK Metcalf is a two-time Pro Bowler who has eclipsed 1,047 receiving yards in three out of six seasons. He's also led the team in receiving yards in three of those campaigns."
Metcalf's future with the team remains in question, particularly because his contract expires after the 2025 season. However, for Seattle's offense to remain among the most talented in the league, Metcalf must be locked down long-term.
Curiously, Moton didn't include running backs Kenneth Walker III or Zach Charbonnet into the team's building blocks. Walker is entering the final year of his rookie deal, but the Seahawks have one of the NFL's best backfield duos as well.
"The Seahawks selected Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round of the 2023 draft," Moton added. "He broke out this past season, leading the team in catches (100), receiving yards (1,130) and touchdown receptions (six). The Seahawks edged out the Miami Dolphins [15th in the rankings] because they have a more reliable quarterback in terms of availability."
The Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills made up the top 5 teams, respectively.
If the Seahawks have another solid draft and their young players continue to develop, new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will have plenty of weapons. However, to maximize those players, Kubiak will need to build up the offensive line.
