Advanced stats show Seahawks stud Kenneth Walker III a 'higher-end producer' at RB
Kenneth Walker III has emerged as the most popular trade candidate for the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. He's especially popular with fans whose teams need help at running back, such as the Chicago Bears - who struck out on trying to trade up for Ashton Jeanty in the NFL draft.
The main reasoning seems to be that some analysts see backup Zach Charbonnet as a better running back, or at least a better fit for new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's outside zone scheme. Nevertheless, Walker is a supremely talented back with a top-five type ceiling - and the advanced stats show it - even if his traditional rushing numbers do not.
According to a fantasy football analysis by Shawn Pettinati at Last Word on Sports, Walker led the league in forced missed tackles per attempt last season.
"Last season, Walker’s year was hurt by the injury bug. However, as we dissect the data, we see that Walker was a higher-end producer at the running back position... Walker’s ability as a pure runner was on full display last season. Among qualified running backs, he led all runners in missed tackles forced per rush attempt and top ten in yards after contact per attempt."
Walker also had some impressive advanced receiving stats, including ranking in the top three in first downs per route run.
Then again, there's one huge difference between Walker and Charbonnet on third down: their pass protection. This is the one area where Charbonnet clearly outshines Walker, who does just about everything else at an elite level but really struggles as a pocket protector.
We still believe Walker is the superior option to start, but he is entering the final year of his rookie contract and the Seahawks front office has strongly resisted handing out second contracts to running backs, no matter how good they may look on the field.
And so, there is a chance that Seattle will look to shop Walker around the 2025 NFL trade deadline. It will certainly be something to monitor if the first half of their regular season schedule does not go according to plan.
