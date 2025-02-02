Pro Bowlers guess how fast Leonard Williams was going on pick-six vs. Aaron Rodgers
Little gets the crowd going quite like a big-man interception, and the Seattle Seahawks had one of the most memorable ones in recent memory.
Early on in their Week 13 clash against the New York Jets, the Seahawks trailed 21-7 and were on the verge of going down by three scores. Just when their backs were against the wall, Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams jumped in front of an Aaron Rodgers pass and ran it back 92 yards for a touchdown. That play seemed to light a spark for Seattle, as it came back to win 26-21 and earn its third-straight win at the time.
Williams may be 6-5 and 300 pounds, but he showed some impressive speed on that play, the longest touchdown ever by a defensive lineman according to ESPN Research.
Now, Williams get to close out his impressive season at the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, and his pick-six had all-stars buzzing.
Several players at the event took their best guess at Williams' top speed on that run, and their answers were surprisingly varied. Most guessed around 18 miles per hour, but some went much lower, with Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy guessing 15 miles per hour. On the other hand, some went much higher, with Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba guessing 22 miles per hour and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson guessing 21 miles per hour.
As it turns out, most players were pretty close.
"I was moving," Williams said. " I wish I would've broken 18 but it was 17.8."
Sure, it's pretty common for players to run faster than that, but not players of Williams' size.
His peers definitely recognize how impressive that speed is. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle said he could run faster, but gave credit where it's due.
"He's a freak athlete," Kittle said. "This dude's a dog."
