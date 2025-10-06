Mike Macdonald gets blunt on the Seahawks' disappearing home-field advantage
The Seattle Seahawks still have a reputation as being one of the toughest teams in the NFL to beat at home. The reality is another story, though. Sunday's 38-35 loss to Tampa dropped the team's home record under head coach Mike Macdonald to just 4-12, compared with 9-1 on the road.
This slide didn't begin under Macdonald by any means. In Pete Carroll's last three years as head coach Seattle went 13-12 at home, so it's not new. However, it has become a real problem for this team. Here's what Macdonald had to say about the Seahawks' disappearing home-field advantage following yesterday's game, according to Brady Henderson at ESPN.
Mike Macdonald on Seahawks home games
"It's really important that we play better at home. It's been an important emphasis since I was hired. Hasn't come to life yet. We're determined to make it come to life."
The Seahawks did manage to demolish the New Orleans Saints in their previous home game, but that's arguably the worst team in the NFL this season and clearly did little to change the dynamic at Lumen Field.
In some previous high-profile home losses the crowd has been filled with fans of the visiting team, but that wasn't a problem yesterday and you can only put so much on a fanbase that hasn't seen their team win regularly at home in five seasons.
From the outside looking in, it's impossible to say what it is - but our best guess is that there's something Macdonald is doing to prep for road games that he's not doing in Seattle. It would be extreme to sequester the Seahawks in a hotel during the season - but if they keep on losing at home something drastic will have to be done.
