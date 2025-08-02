Mike Macdonald gushes over the coachability of Seahawks rookie Nick Emmanwori
There's no question that the Seattle Seahawks put together a talented 2025 NFL draft class. Any athlete can tell you that talent only takes you so far, though. The rest of success is determined by hard work and the willingness to learn and change over time as needed.
It sounds like Seattle's second-round pick Nick Emmanwori is passing that intangibles test with flying colors. Earlier in the offseason we learned Emmanwoi had been hitting up head coach Mike Macdonad for advice so often that he had to tell him to quit coming into his office un-announced. Fast-forward a few months and Emmanwori is still soaking up everything like a sponge.
Here's what Macdonald told reporters about Emmanwori's coachability earlier this week at training camp, per Seahawks insider Chris Cluff.
Mike Macdonald on Nick Emmanwori
"We keep giving him stuff and he keeps executing, you have to be mindful that you don't take the playmaker out of the player. That's something that is on my mind. He just keeps learning and keeps executing and keeps making plays. He's got great enthusiasm and any time you've got a coaching point for him, he's very receptive towards it. We've said this kind of ad nauseam here, but he's just a really fun player to coach."
It's not all positive quotes, either. Emmanwori has been making enough plays to earn the training camp star moniker from at least one Seahawks beat reporter. According to accounts from practice, Emmanwori has had three interceptions this week alone.
Here's the pick-six that Emmanwori pulled off against fellow rookie Jalen Milroe.
Nick Emmanwori pick-six vs. Jalen Milroe
For now, Emmanwori should still project to come off the bench in certain packages behind starters Julian Love and Coby Bryant. If he continues making plays like this, it will be impossible to keep him out of the starting lineup for much longer though.
