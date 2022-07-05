Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Jason Myers

After a dominant 2020 season, Myers failed to come close to replicating his stellar kicking numbers across the board. For Seattle to surpass expectations, he will need to return to form as a key cog on special teams.

Jason Myers, Kicker

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds

2021 Stats: 17-23 on field goals, 44-47 on extra points

After a record-setting 2020 campaign in which he nailed all 24 of his field goal attempts and surpassed Olindo Mare for the most consecutive field goals made, Myers fell crashing back to earth in his third season with the Seahawks. Along with missing three extra points, the seven-year veteran only made 73.9 percent of his field goals in 2021, the second-lowest percentage of his career. His struggles didn't vary by distance either, as he missed two field goals inside 40 yards, two inside 50 yards, and two longer than 50 yards on the season. It marked the second time in three years with the organization that he failed to convert on more than 85 percent of his kicks, struggling as much with consistency as any kicker in the league.

Best Case Scenario: Thankful for an even-numbered year, Myers rediscovers his 2020 form, connecting on 97 percent of his field goals and winning a pair of games late in the season to help the Seahawks surprisingly earn a wild card berth. With another excellent season in the books, the team signs him to an extension before the end of December.

Worst Case Scenario: Bucking previous trends, Myers doesn't bounce back as hoped and continues to falter, missing more than a quarter of his kicks and shanking five extra points. Playing a key role in a dreadful last-place finish, he isn't re-signed and hits the free agent market with limited interest.

What to Expect in 2022: While it wouldn't necessarily be fair to expect Myers to replicate his 2020 numbers, the Seahawks rightfully should have high expectations for him to re-emerge as one of the better kickers in the NFC and chose not to add competition at the position this offseason. He's set to earn $4 million this season, which makes him the second-highest paid in the league at his position. He has to prove himself worthy of such an investment and after a disappointing year by his standards, it would be smart to bet on him rebounding with a steady season on a contract year. Assuming he's closer to a 90 percent conversion rate like he did in 2018 and 2020 rather than his production from a year ago, Myers could be a key ingredient to helping Seattle remain competitive deep into the season and potentially help steal a win or two along the way.

