'Dynamic' Dee: Seahawks WR Eskridge Draws Praise from QB Geno Smith

Second-year Seattle Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge was met with high expectations from the moment he was selected with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Viewed as an electric playmaker out of Western Michigan, Eskridge was perceived an instant-impact player who could provide a spark for Seattle's offense and draw attention away from star receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

However, things didn't exactly go according to plan.

Eskridge recorded just 10 receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown during his rookie season - far from making the aforementioned instant impact.

The 25-year-old wideout entered his second campaign looking to breakout but managed all of three receptions for 16 yards through the first five weeks.

Then, Eskridge's moment came. In Seattle's 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, Eskridge matched a career-high in receptions with three and topped his previous mark in yards with 39.

Considering that the 5-9, 190-pounder played nearly half of the Seahawks' offensive snaps the week before and turned in one of his best professional performances last time out, he appears to be turning the corner.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll described Eskridge as "blossoming" and compared him to former Seahawks standout and Pro Bowl receiver Golden Tate.

Carroll is far from the only person impressed with Eskridge's work. Among them is quarterback Geno Smith, who's in the midst of his own breakout season. As a nine-year pro, Smith knows what it takes to be successful at the highest level - and he believes Eskridge has everything needed to do exactly that.

“Dee and I have been studying together," began Smith. "I’ve been talking to Dee every day. I think what he is doing and how he is coming along is so tremendous because he has all of the physical tools and all of the talent in the world."

That talent is why Seattle spent its first selection on Eskridge just 18 months ago. Now entering the halfway point of his second act, Eskridge is beginning to find his groove - and Smith pointed out a significant reason why.

"He can make all of the plays and mentally the game is slowing down for him," Smith said. "You can see that when the ball is in his hands - he is dynamic. As the game continues to slow down, he's going to play that much faster and be that much better.”

Despite having the athleticism to be a playmaker from the jump, Eskridge evidently needed some time to get acclimated. His efforts against Arizona show that he's trending in the right direction, and Seattle's willingness to take it slow with the speedy Eskridge appears to be paying off.

Eskridge and Smith look to continue breaking out together on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. against the Los Angeles Chargers in SoFi Stadium.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.