The Seattle Seahawks will enter this season without many expectations nationally, but the same can't be said for the team's future.

Many of the key pieces from Seattle's previous playoff teams are gone, including this off-season's losses of quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner. However, on the heels of a strong offseason spearheaded by three top-45 draft picks, the arrow is pointing up for the Seahawks' long-term outlook.

Seattle's nucleus of young talent hasn't gone unnoticed by ESPN's Louis Riddick, who played seven seasons in the NFL, spent another 13 on the personnel side and has received interviews for general manager positions across the league.

According to Riddick, the Seahawks are "building something special" and have just one position to figure out, alluding to the quarterback competition between Drew Lock and Geno Smith and whether or not either play into the team's long-term plans.

Riddick's comments echo similar sentiments to Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf's claim on The Rich Eisen Show, where Metcalf proclaimed that a majority of the team's core is still intact.

"It's a different makeup (from last season), but I don't see things changing that drastically," Metcalf said. "We have to find a quarterback, but the defense has reloaded and is hungrier than ever. We've just got to believe in ourselves and know what we have in that building, on both sides of the ball. I think we can surprise a lot of people this year."

Ideally, either Lock or Smith will have an outstanding campaign and claim the starting quarterback role for the next several years. If not, Seattle will have to look outside the room to find Wilson's successor.

Regardless, the Seahawks have a group of young players to build around, creating the profile of a team on the upswing. The final step is solving the quarterback problem, which Seattle will aim to do starting Week 1 at home against Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

