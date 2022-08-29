The Seattle Seahawks finished the preseason 0-3 but received several winning-caliber performances in the process.

Among those who shined in the exhibitions was corner Mike Jackson, a fourth-year pro from Miami who's had a rollercoaster ride en route to preseason stardom.

After being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, Jackson was released prior to the start of the regular season. He re-signed with the Cowboys a few days later, residing on the team's practice for two months before the Detroit Lions picked him up.

Jackson made his regular season debut with the Lions but played in just one game. He was traded to the New England Patriots during training camp the year after. Jackson was cut and later re-signed to the Patriots' practice squad, and saw action in the season finale, recording his first tackle.

However, New England cut ties with Jackson following the 2021 preseason, marking the fourth time he'd been traded or released through just three seasons. His arduous path ultimately led him to Seattle, where the Seahawks placed him on the practice squad.

Jackson was elevated to the active roster for the final two games of the season and received his most professional snaps to date. In 25 reps against his former team, the Lions, Jackson defended two passes and pitched in a tackle in the Seahawks' 51-29 win.

In the next game, a 38-30 Seahawks victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Jackson played nearly half of the snaps (13) on special teams, making another tackle along the way.

Now faced with Tuesday's daunting roster cut-down day that's bitten him each of the last three years, Jackson appears to be in his best position yet, as he's made a strong impression on Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

When mentioning defensive players who stood out to him in Seattle's 27-26 preseason loss to the Cowboys on Friday, Carroll singled out Jackson, who defended three passes and racked up a trio of solo tackles.

"Michael Jackson playing football, he played great tonight," Carroll said. "He made a bunch of plays and did things - physical, tough and all of that. He really just topped off a tremendous preseason for himself and I'm really fired up for him."

Carroll isn't the only person who's taken note of Jackson's stellar preseason. Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods, an 11-year veteran who knows what it takes to play at a high level, has also seen positive traits from Jackson.

“(Jackson is) coming up and hitting, covering his butt off," Woods said. "He’s going to surprise a lot of people. I think he’s going to be good.”

The first step in Jackson's breakout campaign is to make the 53-man roster out of camp. With the biggest part of that step - a strong preseason - already accomplished, Jackson's rollercoaster ride is firmly on an uphill track.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.