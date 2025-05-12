NFL 2025 strength of schedule good for Seahawks, better for 49ers
Because the NFL needs to drag everything out to the maximum, the 2025 regular schedule is getting released in bits and pieces over the next three days instead of the usual Wednesday night release. That's when we'll get the compete picture, but the networks will be revealing some of their choicest matchups for this coming season over the next couple of days.
So far a few games have trickled out, including the Thursday night season opener between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys and a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil the following evening.
For the Seattle Seahawks there haven't been any substantial leaks as of yet. Their best bet for a prime-time game is the Sam Darnold revenge matchup with the 14-win Minnesota Vikings, who won a thriller in Seattle last season with Darnold leading the charge.
Other big matchups that could be prime-time candidates include a road game against Dan Quinn, Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders and a home game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Speaking of the Seahawks' chief antagonists, there is one bit of schedule news to pass along. According to the strength of schedule for this year's season, the Niners have the easiest slate in the league, with their opponents coming in with a 2024 record of 120-169 (.415).
As for Seattle, they have a relatively light road. Their SOS is tied for 21st in the NFL this season with the Miami Dolphins - their opponents having gone 137-152 last year (.474).
The rest of the NFC West has the Los Angeles Rams ranking 16th, tied with the Las Vegas Raiders (142-147, .491) and the Arizona Cardinals tied with the Carolina Panthers for 27th at 132-157 ( .457).
