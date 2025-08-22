All Seahawks

NFL analyst predicts Seahawks lose huge season opener against 49ers

For the second time in three years, the Seahawks will host a divisional rival in Week 1. One NFL writer feels it could be a long day for Mike Macdonald's club.

Russell Baxter

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles away from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) and Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles away from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) and Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s a divisional series that has made a dramatic turn in recent years. Let’s go back to the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl XLVIII championship season of 2013, when they met the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs for the very first time. The clubs split their regular-season series, both winning at home, then Pete Carroll’s club held off Jim Harbaugh’s Niners, 23-17, in the NFC title game.

Including that postseason victory, the Seahawks owned a dominating 16-3 record in this NFC West rivalry from 2013-2021. Talk about flipping a switch? Dating back these past three seasons and including a playoff clash in 2022, Kyle Shanahan’s team owns a decided edge. Hence, John Breech of CBS Sports says the Niners will get off to a 1-0 start this season when they battle Mike Macdonald’s club in Seattle.

49ers at Seahawk
Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs for yards after the catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown (22) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

49ers have had the Seahawks number the past 3 seasons

“The 49ers have won six of the past seven games in this series,” explained Breech, “and with San Francisco finally expected to be healthy, the 49ers will use the opener to show that they're going to be a Super Bowl contender in 2025.”

Now it should be noted that Seattle’s lone win in the last seven meetings actually came the last time these divisional rivals met. Then-Seahawks’ quarterback Geno Smith scored on a 13-yard run with 12 seconds to play as Macdonald’s club rallied for a 20-17 victory at Levi’s Stadium in Week 11 of last season. Of course, it’s also worth mentioning that the 49ers have prevailed in their last three meetings at Seattle, the latest a 36-24 Thursday night triumph last season in Week 6.

The game shapes up as somewhat of a reunion for several people. Seattle's new combination of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and quarterback Sam Darnold were members of the 49ers in 2023. Meanwhile, former Rams' wideout/turned Seahawks' receiver Cooper Kupp remains in the NFC West, and he has certainly given San Francisco's defense fits over the years.

More Seahawks on SI stories

SI projects the Seattle Seahawks’ record for the 2025 NFL season

Dalton Risner visiting Seahawks: Would veteran guard be an upgrade?

NFL expert highlights ‘formidable’ new Seahawks offense taking shape

Resurfaced quote from GM John Schneider puts trade chatter to rest

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.