NFL analyst predicts Seahawks lose huge season opener against 49ers
It’s a divisional series that has made a dramatic turn in recent years. Let’s go back to the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl XLVIII championship season of 2013, when they met the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs for the very first time. The clubs split their regular-season series, both winning at home, then Pete Carroll’s club held off Jim Harbaugh’s Niners, 23-17, in the NFC title game.
Including that postseason victory, the Seahawks owned a dominating 16-3 record in this NFC West rivalry from 2013-2021. Talk about flipping a switch? Dating back these past three seasons and including a playoff clash in 2022, Kyle Shanahan’s team owns a decided edge. Hence, John Breech of CBS Sports says the Niners will get off to a 1-0 start this season when they battle Mike Macdonald’s club in Seattle.
49ers have had the Seahawks number the past 3 seasons
“The 49ers have won six of the past seven games in this series,” explained Breech, “and with San Francisco finally expected to be healthy, the 49ers will use the opener to show that they're going to be a Super Bowl contender in 2025.”
Now it should be noted that Seattle’s lone win in the last seven meetings actually came the last time these divisional rivals met. Then-Seahawks’ quarterback Geno Smith scored on a 13-yard run with 12 seconds to play as Macdonald’s club rallied for a 20-17 victory at Levi’s Stadium in Week 11 of last season. Of course, it’s also worth mentioning that the 49ers have prevailed in their last three meetings at Seattle, the latest a 36-24 Thursday night triumph last season in Week 6.
The game shapes up as somewhat of a reunion for several people. Seattle's new combination of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and quarterback Sam Darnold were members of the 49ers in 2023. Meanwhile, former Rams' wideout/turned Seahawks' receiver Cooper Kupp remains in the NFC West, and he has certainly given San Francisco's defense fits over the years.
