NFL analyst gives Seahawks perfect grade for lopsided victory over Saints
It's beginning to look a lot like a playoff year for the Seattle Seahawks. Yesterday's 44-13 win over the New Orleans Saints was their most-dominant victory in a long time - and proof that they can excel in all three phases even when they aren't necessarily at full strength.
For their efforts, the Seahawks have taken a sizable jump in the latest NFL power rankings from Sportsnaut, up five spots from last week. Seattle is also earning accolades all around from the national media today, including a perfect A+ grade for their Week 3 win from John Breech at CBS Sports.
CBS gives Seahawks A+ grade
"The Seahawks put the "special" in special teams in this win... It's still tough to tell how good the Seahawks might end up being this year, but their defense and special teams have both been impressive through two weeks. This is a team that should be competing for a playoff spot at the end of the year."
While the Seahawks were undeniably impressive on offense, defense and special teams, it's important not to get too carried away with this one win.
Context is everything - and the level of competition that Seattle got from New Orleans on Sunday is nowhere near what they faced in Week 1 when the San Francisco 49ers came to visit. Throughout the offseason the Saints were consistently ranked at or near the bottom of the league by most analysts.
While Kellen More had the Saints competitive in their first two losses, this one proves that they're likely in for a long season - and it would come as a surprise if they finished anywhere but last place in a relatively weak NFC South division. CBS gave New Orleans an F grade this week.
For the Seahawks, all they can do is play who's on their schedule. They'll get another tough test on Thursday Night Football when the visit the Arizona Cardinals in a game that could have playoff implications.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Takeaways from Seahawks' overwhelming Week 3 win vs. Saints
Seahawks studs & duds from commanding Week 3 win over Saints
Seattle Seahawks’ special teams unit has done a 180 since last year