NFL.com states the obvious about Sam Darnold and the Seahawks offense
Recently, Grant Gordon of NFL.com focused on the three biggest storylines when it comes to training camp for Mike Macdonald’s team. Not surprisingly, the focus was on Seattle Seahawks’ revamped attack, and its new starting quarterback.
“Under center for a new-look Seahawks offense, Sam Darnold will command a whole lot of attention throughout training camp. After three seasons as the Seattle starter with a pair of Pro Bowl campaigns included, Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in lieu of the Seahawks extending him.
“Enter Darnold,” added Gordon, “who inked a three-year, $100.5 million deal. However, Darnold has no guaranteed salary after this season and the team can save $27.5 million with a post-June 1, 2026, cut. So, with Darnold coming off an excellent overall 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings and two disastrous games to end his campaign, the spotlight of scrutiny will be bright even in cloudy Washington skies.”
Seahawks’ offense underwent wholesale changes this offseason
Gordon not only spoke of the offense’s new starting signal-caller, but the numerous other departures and additions. “Much of the Seahawks' offseason was about the notable names they lost: Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. However, Seattle made a couple of splashes with the veteran signings of ex-Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence and former Los Angeles Rams triple crown winner Cooper Kupp. Established veteran talent doesn't usually need to show out in training camp, but just how realistic it is to hope for career renaissances from Kupp and Lawrence will be glimpsed in the summer…”
In 2024, Seattle finished 14th in the league in total offense. In 2025, there’s a new coordinator in Klint Kubiak. Still, there will be a lot of eyeballs on not only Darnold, but who will be attempting to keep him safe and sound.
“Over the 2024 regular season, Sam Darnold threw for career highs of 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns with the Minnesota Vikings. He averaged 3.08 seconds to throw (third-longest time in the NFL) as he attempted 73.2 percent of his passes after 2.5 seconds—the highest rate in the league, according to NFL Pro. In the Vikings' playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Darnold was sacked nine times, resulting in his lowest total EPA generated last year (minus-27.4).”
New Seahawks’ QB Sam Darnold hopes to stay out of harm’s way
“Translation: For Darnold to work within the Seahawks offense,” explained Gordon, “he needs to be protected well. Left tackle Charles Cross is a stalwart, and how 2025 first-rounder Grey Zabel comes along at left guard will be crucial. At right tackle, the biggest question for Abraham Lucas is staying healthy (he's played in just 13 of a potential 34 games over the past two seasons).
"Perhaps the largest quandary and camp battle will come at center and right guard," said Gordon. "Olu Oluwatimi and Jalen Sundell will likely duke it out for the starting center spot while Christian Haynes, Anthony Bradford and possibly sixth-rounder Bryce Cabeldue will decide the right guard slot.”
The bottom line is obvious. “Giving Darnold time to work is paramount,” summarized Gordon. “Working out who will be tasked with doing that will be decided in camp.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks defense lands 3 players on list of NFL's top 100 players
Rookie Seahawks QB has ideal opportunity going into training camp
New Seahawks quarterback lands on top 100 list for the first time
Analyst predicts Russell Wilson may be benched before trade deadline