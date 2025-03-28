NFL draft analyst has Seahawks addressing offensive line heavily on Day 2
The 2025 offseason has been a turnstile for the Seattle Seahawks. Gone are quarterback Geno Smith, wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, and veteran guard Laken Tomlinson. Enter 2024 Pro Bowler Sam Darnold, wideouts Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, and offensive lineman Josh Jones.
The latter name has evoked some discussion. That’s because it’s the only offensive lineman general manager John Schneider has signed during free agency. There’s been criticism leveled against a team has not barely addressed its biggest shortcoming. Pro Football Focus ranked Seattle’s offensive front next-to-last in the league in 2024.
Never fear. Another mock draft is here.
ESPN’s Matt Miller has a very logical plan. With the 18th overall pick on April 24, the Seahawks will opt for more help at wide receiver in University of Texas wideout Matthew Golden. Then it’s time to get down and dirty in the trenches. The team has two picks (50 and 52) in the second round, and two more (82 and 92) in the third round. As for Round 2, Miller has them opting for a pair of Georgia Bulldogs in guard Tate Ratledge, and center Jared Wilson.
“Ratledge fought through injury in 2024,” said Miller, “but still put together a Top 50-worthy season of tape. A starting right guard, Ratledge has prototypical size (6’6”, 308 pounds) and showed the agility and explosive short-area quickness at the combine that are needed to excel in NFL run-blocking schemes. Ratledge started three seasons at Georgia and should be able to jump into the Seahawks’ starting lineup right away.”
Seattle’s second pick in the second round is courtesy of the Steelers via the Metcalf trade. “We aren’t done fixing the interior of the Seattle line,” added Miller, “and we’re giving the Seahawks another Georgia player, too. At 6’3”, 310 pounds, Wilson is a fantastic mover with 4.84 speed in the 40 and a 4.56 short shuttle time. He is raw but versatile given his quickness and agility, which make him ideal for an outside-zone scheme. Some teams prefer Wilson at guard, but we expect him to continue to add the play strength necessary to better handle nose tackles and defenders over center.”
Miller’s cherry on the OL sundae comes with the club’s second pick in the third round. He has the ‘Hawks opting for Boston College tackle Ozzy Trapilo. “Spending three picks on the offensive line in the first two days might seem excessive, but Seattle has to finally invest up front. Trapilo would replace oft-injured Abraham Lucas at right tackle.”
You can’t argue with the logic. It’s also worth noting that Schneider has used seven selections in the previous three drafts to address the offensive line.
