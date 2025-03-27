Seattle Seahawks earn bitterly disappointing mark for 2025 free-agency class
The NFL team that resides in the Pacific Northwest has undergone an offensive makeover. Led by general manager John Schneider, the Seattle Seahawks have a new quarterback in Sam Darnold, and four new wide receivers led by former Rams’ All-Pro Cooper Kupp and journeyman Marquez Valdes-Scantling. There’s also a new tight end in Eric Saubert, known more for his blocking than receiving. On the other side of the ball, former Cowboys' standout DeMarcus Lawrence joins Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed on the defensive front.
What’s not really new is the team’s offensive front, save for Josh Jones—late of the Baltimore Ravens. That certainly has not gone unnoticed.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated recently wrapped up his free-agency grades for the 16 teams in the NFC, this after he covered the AFC a few days earlier. When it came to Mike Macdonald’s club, his evaluation was far from flattering when it came to evaluating the organization’s work this year. Manzano gave the ‘Hawks a stunning “D-plus.”
“The Seahawks made plenty of noise during free agency, but they might have gotten worse after trading Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, and opting for a trio of risky signings. Darnold is younger and commanded a cheaper contract, but he’s not a better quarterback than Smith. Also, Seattle did nothing to address its issues on the offensive line—poor protection derailed Darnold’s breakout season in Minnesota during the final two games.
“The receiving corps took a hit after it went from having Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to a potential trio of Smith-Njigba, Kupp and either Valdes-Scantling or Jake Bobo. Kupp’s best days are behind him and that’s probably also the case for Lawrence, who’s coming off an injury-riddled season. Perhaps the Seahawks’ risky free-agency moves look better after they make their draft picks.”
For what it’s worth, the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, and New Orleans Saints were all given an “F” for their work, while the division-rival San Francisco 49ers earned a “D” for their efforts this offseason.
For those who take these grades to heart, it appears that Schneider and company may be in search of “extra credit” when it comes to elevating that less-than-scintillating mark.
