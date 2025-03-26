NFL insider points to Seahawks' glaringly obvious biggest need after free agency
This past season, the Seattle Seahawks forged a 10-7 record in Mike Macdonald’s debut season as an NFL head coach. They were the only team in the league in 2024 to come up with double-digits in the win column, and not make the playoffs.
It’s been a busy offseason for general manager John Schneider, with one notable exception. Hence, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic stated what has been obvious to many an NFL analyst.
“Seattle’s only addition to the offensive line in free agency was Josh Jones, who signed a one-year, $4 million contract to be a backup. The Seahawks are set at tackle with Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, but the interior of the offensive line isn’t very strong.
“General manager John Schneider has acknowledged that the front line is the team’s main deficiency, but he prefers to address it through the draft rather than throw big money at average players. Now he must hit on several players in the draft to fix the team’s most glaring weakness.”
It is somewhat mystifying considering the offensive lineman free-agent class that entered the 2025 offseason. On the other hand, there are still several veteran performers such as guards Brandon Scherff and Shaq Mason, and center David Andrews—to name a few—that are still on the open market.
The Seahawks have a lot of new looks at the skill position in quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and tight end Eric Saubert. There’s a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, and new offensive line coach in John Benton.
As previously mentioned, Schneider hasn’t really addressed an offensive front that a year ago was ranked next-to-last in the league by Pro Football Focus. In the past three drafts, he’s added a combined seven offensive linemen, and perhaps that’s the game plan again. However, there’s still time to add some more experienced talent.
