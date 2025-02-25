All Seahawks

ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper mocks obvious need to Seahawks in Round 1

The Seattle Seahawks have a glaring need that could be addressed in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) completes his pregame stretch routine before playing South Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) completes his pregame stretch routine before playing South Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks have a massive need to protect quarterback Geno Smith, or whoever is under center next season.

That's why ESPN insider Mel Kiper Jr. has Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker going to the Seahawks with the No. 18 overall pick in his latest mock draft.

Alabama running back Jam Miller (26) gets a lift from Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52).
Apr 13, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama running back Jam Miller (26) gets a lift from Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) after Miller scored a touchdown during the A-Day scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

"Booker is the best pure guard in this class. And while addressing the interior might not be the most exciting first-round pick, it's a problem in Seattle," Kiper writes.

"Laken Tomlinson is a free agent, and the middle of the Seahawks' offensive line contributed to the team's 54 sacks allowed (tied for third most). Booker is strong enough to anchor, allowing one sack in three seasons at Alabama. And he is able to open running lanes, which could pop Kenneth Walker III for some big runs."

The Seahawks could slot Booker into the starting lineup right away, filling Tomlinson's vacancy. The Seahawks will likely look to add some offensive line help in free agency in case they cannot add a top-tier draft prospect at the position, but Booker should be a starting NFL guard somewhere in the league next season.

The Seahawks could stick Booker in at guard and not have to worry about it much further down the line, so that should be an outcome Seattle should want.

There aren't too many valuable guards on the free agent market, so finding someone early in the draft would be ideal. Seattle may want to add someone of better value in the later rounds, but there is nothing wrong with taking a safe pick to start off the draft.

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) warms up before a game .
Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) warms up before a game against the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium / Will McLelland-Imagn Images

