Seahawks land ultra-versatile OL prospect in new 2025 NFL mock draft
Versatility is the name of the game in today's NFL and something Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has preached since taking over in 2024. While we generally focus on defensive versatility, it plays an equally important role on offense. We're seeing more position flexibility among offensive linemen than ever before.
The Seahawks may lose starting left guard Laken Tomlinson in free agency, but NFL.com offered a possible solution in Daniel Jeremiah's latest 2025 NFL mock draft. Jeremiah projected Seattle to draft North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel at pick No. 18, citing the young prospect's versatility.
"Zabel has five-position flexibility on the offensive line and could start at one of the interior spots from Day 1," wrote Jeremiah. "He was dominant at the Reese’s Senior Bowl."
There's a lot to like about Zabel. Despite starting at left tackle last season, he split reps at right tackle and left guard in 2023. Zabel also played a handful of snaps at center and right guard during his career at North Dakota State.
In 2024, Zabel earned an elite Pro Football Focus grade of 90.4 and a pass-blocking grade of 93.1. The Seahawks would benefit from that type of pass protection, especially if the team goes in a different direction at quarterback.
Seattle allowed 54 sacks last season. Zabel has allowed four total sacks over the last three seasons. If the team loses Tomlinson or makes other changes to the offensive line, having a versatile plug-and-play lineman could come in handy.
