Nick Emmanwori-Seahawks named among best scheme fits in 2025 NFL draft
Stating the obvious. Every NFL organization not only uses the NFL draft, as well as free agency, to find the top players but which performers will work best in their system.
Ted Nguyen of The Athletic obviously did a lot of work in compiling a list in regards to this year’s draft class and who he feels are the Top 10 best fits in terms of scheme for their new teams. At the top are the New York Jets and their new right tackle in University of Missouri’s Armand Membou. Five spots down you can find the Seattle Seahawks and safety Nick Emmanwori, a talented prospect who GM John Schneider traded up in the second round to pick up.
“Emmanwori has top-10 talent but his film is up-and-down. The highs are as good as any defensive back but he also missed too many tackles, took bad angles from depth and blew too many coverages.
“His best plays are when he’s playing straight man coverage or he matches on a tight end or receiver. He was hardly challenged because of his elite change of direction, burst and route anticipation. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald had to be licking his chops imagining what Emmanwori could become if he cleaned up his mental mistakes.”
Despite the aforementioned flaws, the 35th overall pick in this year’s draft comes off an impressive 2024 showing. He finished with 88 tackles, and picked off four passes (2 of those returned for touchdowns). The Seahawks could certainly use some help in the takeaway department. The team totaled only 18 takeaways in 17 contests this past season.
“Macdonald helped turn safety Kyle Hamilton into one of the best defenders in the league as his coordinator in Baltimore,” added Nguyen. “Hamilton began as a tight end eraser for the Ravens before moving all around the defense. That should be the developmental plan for Emmanwori, who is an even better coverage player than Hamilton was coming out of college.
The Seahawks’ head coach was asked where the former Gamecock will play? “I think a safe bet is going to be at the second level initially, at nickel, some dime reps,” explained Macdonald. “But he’s going to train to be a safety too and give us the flexibility there.”
It’s going to be very interesting to watch Emmanwori’s development, to say the least.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL draft expert ranks Seahawks’ 2025 class second behind Patriots
Seattle Seahawks announce they have signed 17 undrafted free agents
Utah edge rusher named UDFA most likely to make Seahawks roster
Seahawks get insulting ranking from CBS following strong draft class