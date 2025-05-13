NFL free agency: Super Bowl winning cornerback visiting Seahawks today
The Seattle Seahawks won 10 games in 2024, and their defensive unit started to gel after a rough start. Mike Macdonald’s team was pushed around in the early stages of the season by opposing ground attacks. The midseason acquisition of linebacker Ernest Jones IV shored up a major deficiency, and it was a no-brainer to bring back the productive defender this offseason.
Another issue for the team was a lack of playmakers on this side of the ball, in particular the cornerback spot. The Seahawks allowed 26 touchdown passes and managed only 13 interceptions. A bit more disturbing was the fact that Seattle cornerbacks came up with only a combined four picks—three by Riq Woolen and one theft by Josh Jobe.
In this year’s draft, general manager John Schneider added 11 players, but only two defensive prospects in safety Nick Emmanwori and defensive tackle Rylie Mills. When it came to cornerback and free agency, the club added Shemar Jean-Charles, late of the New Orleans Saints.
Now comes news that a member of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LII title team is headed to the Pacific Northwest.
Cornerback Rasul Douglas (who visited with the Miami Dolphins last week) was a third-round pick of the Birds back in 2017. During his rookie season, he finished with 24 tackles, finished with a pair of interceptions, and was credited with 11 passes defensed. He played in the Eagles’ three postseason games as well.
Douglas spent three seasons in Philadelphia before being cut loose. He has bounced around the league since. After spending 2020 with the Panthers, he was off to Green Bay for two-plus years before being dealt to the Bills during the 2023 season. In eight NFL seasons, he’s totaled 22 takeaways—including 19 interceptions. Ironically, he played 15 regular-season games and three postseason contests with Sean McDermott’s club in 2024, and failed to pick off a pass.
It's worth noting that Douglas has been a part of six playoff teams in eight NFL seasons, and that kind of experience could be invaluable to a team that has fallen short of the postseason two consecutive years.
