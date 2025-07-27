NFL free agency: Noah Fant's top landing spot pairs him with Russell Wilson
All things considered, the Russell Wilson trade worked out pretty great for the Seattle Seahawks. In fact, it's tough to think of a more lopsided deal in recent NFL history, even though at the time every analyst on the planet thought that the Denver Broncos won the deal in a landslide.
However, one part of the trade that didn't go so well for the Seahawks was tight end Noah Fant. In their defense, Fant looked like he was about to breakout and become a star playmaker at his position. In three years with the Broncos, he'd totaled over 1,900 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.
For whatever reason, Fant just wasn't able to put it all together in Seattle, and he wound up regressing after his first year with the Seahawks. After posting 500 yards but just one touchdown after going scoreless in 2023, the front office finally cut their losses and released Fant one week ago.
Even though he flopped in Seattle there appears to be a strong market for Fant. So far he has visited with the Cincinnati Bengals and the New Orleans Saints. However, according to Cory Woodroof at For the Win, Fant's best landing spot would be with Russell Wilson and the New York Giants.
"Fant could definitely help a Giants team that could use an upgrade at tight end. His Seattle Seahawks cut was surprising, but Fant can still help in the passing game as a high-volume tight end in the right system."
The Giants definitely need all the help they can get, as their pass-catching group might be the most top-heavy in the NFL right now, with insant superstar Malik Nabers at the top, then the underrated Darius Slayton, followed by exactly nobody else who can really produce at this level on the roster.
In his career Wilson has only gotten to work with one great pass-catching tight end. While the trade to get him was all-time stupid, Jimmy Graham had a good rapport with Wilson from 2015-2017 in Seattle, and totaled over 2,000 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.
Fant will never be confused with Jimmy Graham, but the Giants can't exactly afford to be picky. If they can swing it for mabye a third of what the Seahawks were paying him, it's worth the risk.
