NFL free agency: Seahawks, Dolphins 'make a lot of sense' for ex-Bills cornerback
We're now at the portion of the NFL offseason when potential surprise trades involving disgruntled superstars is the hottest topic. Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals is a popular name to be moved, especially since he seems to have totally fallen out with the organizaton. Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins are also expected to split soon.
That would leave an opening on Miami's roster for another boundary cornerback -making them an obvious candidate to sign one of the top free agents at this spot. According to Logan Ulrich at NFLtraderumors, the Packers are the best fit to re-sign Rasul Douglas, but the Dolphins and the Seattle Seahawks are mentioned, as well.
"Douglas has been busy despite remaining unsigned, taking multiple free agent visits including with the Dolphins and the Seahawks so far... Miami and Seattle both make a lot of sense, and the Cowboys and the 49ers are two other notable teams in the cornerback market who could be interested in Douglas."
Douglas has had a pretty unique NFL career, including a Super Bowl win as a rookie with the Eagles back in 2017. He has also put in time with Carolina, Green Bay and Buffalo.
All together Douglas has appeared in 120 regular season games, totaling 19 interceptions and 79 pass breakups. While he's never made a Pro Bowl team Douglas has played at a pretty consistently strong level since landing in Carolina his fourth year in the league.
The Seahawks have bigger needs, of course. Both right guard and center still have to be at the top of the list after Seattle elected to use one high pick on Grey Zabel and then ignore the offensive line until Day 3.
However, on the other side of the ball boundary cornerback depth should be the top priority. While his highs are remarkable, Riq Woolen is too volatile to rely on every single week and Josh Jobe is still relatively unproven on the other side. Adding somebody with experience on both sides makes a lot of sense.
It's probably worth mentioning once again tht this wouldn't be necessary if the team had hung on to Mike Jackson last year instead of trading him for a seventh round linebaker that wound up not even playing a single game for Seattle.
Anyway, expect the Seahawks to address this spot at some point this offseason - but it might not happen until Douglas is long gone and their few remaining options leave a lot to be desired.
