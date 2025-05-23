Seattle Seahawks roster 'still needs upgrade' at two positions
The Seattle Seahawks did an excellent job during the 2025 NFL draft, especially with their first three selections. In Round 1, they added North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel, who should be a starter right away. They also brought in safety Nick Emmanwori and tight end Elijah Arroyo, who will also have key roles quickly.
Emmanwori is a star in the making who exploded at the NFL Combine. He's expected to give them their new enforcer in the secondary, and is said to be a perfect fit for Mike Macdonald's defense. Arroyo is a pass-catching tight end who will help them move on from Noah Fant.
MORE: CBS NFL analyst nails the key difference between Sam Darnold and Geno Smith
Those additions leave them with limited holes on the roster, but that doesn't mean there are none. In fact, two of their top needs, according to Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine, are still on the offensive line.
"However, they still need an upgrade at center and right guard. They didn't go all-in on offensive linemen and gave Darnold another weapon in Elijah Arroyo and drafted a developmental quarterback in Jalen Milroe." — Ballentine, Bleacher Report
Seattle is set to start Olu Oluwatimi at center and either Anthony Bradford or Christian Haynes at guard. Neither is considered an elite player, with Bradford being ranked No. 72 out of 77 at guard by Pro Football Focus. Haynes didn't play enough to get ranked, but the 2024 third-round pick left a lot to be desired.
That said, it's unlikely the Seahawks do anything more at this point other than bank on improvement from their young linemen.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks training camp battles: Projecting starting offensive line
New Seahawks star named 1 of 5 rookie WRs who will outplay draft value
What Mike Macdonald said about Seahawks rookie TE Elijah Arroyo
Criminally underrated edge rusher named Seahawks’ best kept secret