NFL free agency: Seahawks, Steelers appear to be circling the same quarterbacks

They made a DK Metcalf trade happen together, but now Seattle and Pittsubrgh are competing at QB.

Tim Weaver

Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) shakes hands with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) after the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) shakes hands with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) after the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Last night the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers stunned the NFL world by agreeing to a blockbuster trade for DK Metcalf. Today, it seems they are competing for two of the same quarterbacks in free agency, including one future Hall of Famer.

The latest on Seattle's pursuit of Sam Darnold is that the league largely expects the Seahawks to sign the former Minnesota Vikings' quarterback. However, they do have at least one team competing for Darnold's services. Dianna Russini at The Athletic reported on Sunday evening that the Steelers are expected to make an offer to Darnold today.

Darnold is by far the best free agent quarterback in the class of 2025, even though there are several bigger names on the list. That includes former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, as well as their long-time nemesis and four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers. Speaking of Rodgers, Russini has also reported that the Seahawks are expected to speak with him about their QB opening.

That also puts Seattle in conflict with Pittsburgh. According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, Rodgers has emerged as a candidate to sign with the Steelers. They are also still negotiating with Wilson as well as Justin Fields.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Russell Wilson #3 and Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers look on as head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets embrace after the game at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. / (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Rodgers is coming off one of his worst years as a pro since becoming a starter for Green Bay back in 2008. He posted a 48.0 QBR, which is the second lowest of his career since 2022 - his last season with the Packers. Rodgers may have been affected by the Achilles tear he suffered in 2023, though. If that's the case and Rodgers is able to recover fully he might yet have a bounce-back year in him. After all, Rodgers has rebounded from relatively bad seasons before, and more than once.

Outstanding as his track record is, at 41 years old Rodgers would be a pretty disappointing second choice if the Seahawks are unable to sign Darnold. Selling the Geno Smith and DK Metcalf trades hinges largely on being able to bring in the top free agent QB of 2025. Without Darnold, this team is almost guaranteed to take a significant step backward at quarterback.

Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.