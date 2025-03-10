NFL free agency: Seahawks expected to speak with fallen former MVP
It has been an interesting offseason for the Seattle Seahawks. They traded away starting quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and sent wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Seattle also said goodbye to veteran wideout Tyler Lockett, making him a cap casualty. That was all before the NFL legal tampering period even began.
Once NFL free agency kicks off, Seattle is going to have to get to work filling these holes. The most important move, however, will be getting their new signal-caller.
Sam Darnold predicted to join Seahawks on 3-year deal for Matt Stafford money
Sam Darnold has been the favorite to land in Seattle, but he’s going to be pursued by others as well. That’s why the Seahawks will keep their eyes open and speak with everyone, including a former MVP who has struggled in recent years.
Aaron Rodgers is on the open market after spending the past two years with the New York Jets. According to Dianna Russini, the Seahawks are willing to speak with Rodgers about his plans in 2025.
Rodgers is no longer seen as the difference-maker he once was and adding him to a rebuilding roster could be a potential disaster.
That said, he has a relationship with Seattle general manager John Schneider, which gives them some insight on Rodgers.
It still feels like a long shot but crazier things have happened.
