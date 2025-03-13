NFL free agency: Seattle Seahawks earn uninspiring grade for latest WR move
The Seattle Seahawks have a couple of pretty big voids to fill on their depth chart at wide receiver. Tyler Lockett might have been past his prime but he still had legitimate value as a WR3 option. Meanwhile, DK Metcalf was one of the best number two WRs in the league behind JSN before he was shipped off to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Truth be told, it's likely going to take more than a week - or even an entire offseason to find suitable long-term replacements for those two. The work began yesterday when the team agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdez-Scanting.
This is definitely not the kind of name that Seahawks fans had hoped for to replace two franchise legends like DK and Lockett. It seems the media is equally unthrilled by the move. Sports Illustrated only gave Seattle a C for the Valdez-Scantling signing.
SI on Seahawks-Marquez Valdez-Scantling
"After trading away DK Metcalf and cutting Tyler Lockett, general manager John Schneider began filling the void by agreeing to terms on a one-year, $5.5 million deal with Marquez Valdes-Scantling.Valdes-Scantling, 30, is now on his fifth team, most notably playing with the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. In Kansas City, he won two Super Bowls, posting his best year in 2022 with 42 catches, 687 yards and two scores."
As for his role, at least for now MVS projects as the Seahawks' new Z receiver, formerly held by Metcalf. Unfortunately, aside from plus speed and both measuring 6-foot-4 there's very little the two receivers have in common.
A fifth-round draft pick for Green Bay back in 2018, Valdez-Scantling has made his living as a burner option, His high point came in 2020 when he led the league with 20.9 yards per reception when he was paired with Aaron Rodgers. All together he's appeared in 106 games with four different teams, most recently the New Orleans Saints.
That's where MVS worked with the Seahawks' new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and where he was pretty productive after coming over in a mid-season trade with the Bills. In eight games with the Saints he posted 17 catches, 385 yards and four touchdowns.
Valdez-Scantling is a good at what he does, but there's no denying that this is a big step down at wide receiver compared to Metcalf. The only real argument in favor of changing one for the other is that MVS is going to cost the Seahawks almost $25 million per year less than DK will cost the Steelers.
While the WR situation is a bummer right now outside of JSN, fans need to keep patient. There's still plenty of time to upgrade this group before next season begins and still plenty of quality options, including veteran Brandin Cooks - who should fit the Tyler Lockett role like a glove.
The real work will likely come in the 2025 NFL draft, where the Seahawks should be expected to pick a high-end wide receiver prospect before Day 3. They currently hold five of the first 100 picks.
