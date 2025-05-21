NFL free agency: Seahawks among teams to watch for fallen top-10 pick
The Seattle Seahawks have finished most of their homework for the 2025 offseason. With the draft and free agency in the rearview mirror, we likely won't see much more movement before the beginning of next season. That being said, there are still a couple positions that might be worth addressing with some depth signings over the summer.
At the top of the list, Mike Maccdonald's defense needs to add another veteran boundary cornerback to play backup behind Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen. On the other side of the ball, the Seahawks could use more depth behind starting offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas.
One option for the latter hole to kee an eye on is Jedrick Wills, a former top-10 overall draft pick by the Cleveland Browns who's currently a free agent. Ethan Woodie at NFL Rumors has named Seattle one of the teams to watch for Wills.
"While Wills hasn't performed up to par as a starting left tackle, he offers a fairly high floor as a backup option, especially this late in the offseason calendar... he has five years of starting experience, and even his worst play is pretty solid for backup... he's also young, just turning 26 years old ths past Friday..."
Wills (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) went to Cleveland at No. 10 overall in the 2020 NFL draft out of Alabama, where he was a star right tackle with 29 career starts.
The transition to the NFL is a tough one to make, though - even for top-10 picks. Wills was never really able to find his footing and eventually saw his playing time take a dive. He may have peaked in 2021 with a 66.1 overall grade from PFF, including a 67.9 in run blocking. Since then his grades have steadily been in decline, coming in at just 52.9 overall this past season in limited action.
Wills isn't going to give the Seahawks a real leg up against the Rams or the 49ers, but OT depth is nothing to sneeze at. At the moment Josh Jones is the projected swing tackle, and Seattle has other options coming in who played tackle in college, but the plan is to play Mason Richman and Bryce Cabeldue at guard.
Seattle could at least kick the tires to see if Wills might fit. They might come to regret passing on him if both Lucas and Cross wind up injured at some point this coming season.
