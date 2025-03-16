Seahawks OL target ranked among top 5 remaining NFL free agents
The additions and subtractions have come fast and furious when it comes the league’s 32 franchises. Some clubs have been busier than others the last week or so. A lot of talent has switched teams, but there’s still plenty of solid performers on the open market.
Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports recently put together a list of who he considers the Top 10 free agents still available. It’s hardly surprising that veteran quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson sit first and second, respectively. Not too far down the list is a four-year pro and a second-round draft choice of the Bears, who happens to be getting ready for a meeting in the Pacific Northwest.
“Like former teammate and 2021 draft classmate (Justin) Fields,” explained DeArdo, “(Teven) Jenkins is hoping to revive his career with a new team after things didn’t necessarily pan out in Chicago. Like (Mekhi) Becton, Jenkins’ play has improved after transitioning from tackle to guard..."
The 39th overall pick by Chicago in the 2021 NFL Draft got off to a shaky start as a rookie. He missed the team’s first 11 games, and played in the final six contests—starting at left tackles in back-to-back games (Weeks 15 and 16) vs. the Vikings and Seahawks, respectively.
The former Oklahoma State product made the move inside in 2022, and comes off a very strong year with the Bears. He earned a 75.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked No. 13 in terms of guards. It is certainly worth noting that Jenkins’ pass-blocking mark stands at 75.8, which puts him 10th in that aspect in terms of his position.
That’s certainly very appealing to Seahawks’ general manager considering only two teams in the NFL this past season allowed more sacks (54) than Mike Macdonald’s club in 2024.
