Steelers Get New Price for Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting to hear if Aaron Rodgers is going to chose them, the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings or retirement. If he returns, the Vikings are his reported preferred landing spot, but the Steelers are No. 2 - and the NFL expects him to land with Pittsburgh.
At one point, it was believed that Rodgers was looking for $90 million over two years to sign with the Steelers. Now, that price seems to be different. According to The Athletic, Rodgers is viewing the Vikings are his top option, and in a deal, he's hoping to land something similar to former Minnesota quarterback Sam Darnold.
"Rodgers, in the wake of his release by the New York Jets, is seeking an annual salary in the same general range as Darnold’s — though that’s not expected to be a major stumbling block," The Athletic writes.
Darnold signed a three-year, $100 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks at the begining of free agency, choosing not to return to the Vikings.
If Minnesota does want to bring Rodgers in, the Steelers may be removing another option from their list. If not, Pittsburgh does appear to be first, but it's unknown if they'll be willing to pay his asking salary.
"he Steelers are more than willing to accommodate free agent that they feel helps the team, however, they don’t make it a practice as others do of doing deals that don’t protect the team," a team source told Steelers On SI early in the Rodgers hunt. "It has to be a mutually beneficial deal."
The Steelers have other needs on their roster this offseason, including a swing tackle and a starting defensive tackle to replace Larry Ogunjobi. While signing Rodgers is priority one for them right now, the team likely isn't going to break the bank for a quarterback.
Which, ultimately, might leave them on the outside looking in at the end of the Rodgers race.
