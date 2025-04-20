NFL insider predicts Seahawks use DK Metcalf pick on developmental QB
The 2025 NFL draft is now just a few days away, so we have reached the final stretch before the big event arrives. While every draft class is important for every team, when it comes to the Seattle Seahawks, this is a particularly critical draft. Despite posting a 10-7 record last year, they elected to blow up their passing offense, trading away DK Metcalf and Geno Smith and replacing them with Cooper Kupp and Sam Darnold, respectively.
The trades have a lot of critics - but one element that's tough to argue with is that Seattle picked up two extra top-100 picks in the process. They got the No. 52 overall selection from the Pittsbugh Steelers in the Metcalf deal, plus the No. 92 pick from the Raiders for Geno Smith.
How the Seahawks use those two extra picks will go a long way towards determining whether or not this big gamble pays off for the front office or blows up in their faces.
One way the team can help avoid the latter scenario is by giving themselves more options at quarterback just in case things don't go well with Sam Darnold, whose contract gives Seattle a relatively inexpensive escape catch after just one year.
In a new seven-round mock draft scenario from Gregg Bell at the Tacoma News Tribune, he has the Seahawks using that 52nd overall pick on a quarterback - specifically, Jalen Milroe from Alabama.
"At 6-foot-2, 217 pounds, Milroe has a powerful throwing arm. Yet it's his explosiveness running outside the pocket, particularly on bootlegs, that fit what Kubiak wants to do with the Seahawks offense, maybe better than new starter Sam Darnold..."
Jalen Hurts has been a popular comp for Milroe, who's the same size and does many of the same things well on the field. It's a facile comparison though - and Milroe is more closely linked to guys like Malik Willis and Anthony Richardson. In other words? A boom-or-bust dynamic. Hurts has his flaws too, but at least for now he's on an entirely different level than Milroe, who will need time to develop.
The scouting report on Milroe loves his rushing and long passing ability. However, his release time and short passing are potentially problematic - which would obviously be a significant impediment playing behind this offensive line.
There's a lot to like here, though - and Milroe would have time to grow his game before being asked to start. With Drew Lock (28) slated as the top backup behind Darnold (27), Milroe (22) might even have two full years to sit and learn if needed.
Alternatively, if the Seahawks decide they'd rather not roll the dice on a developmental QB this year, they can always choose to keep Sam Howell, who's currently on the trade block.
