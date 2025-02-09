NFL insiders believe Seahawks are 'all in' on Geno Smith at quarterback
Everything the Seattle Seahawks have said publicly this offseason about their quarterback situation indicates that they plan to bring Geno Smith back in 2025. However, everything they've said amounts to two quotes from head coach Mike Macdonald, who notably does not have roster control the way former head coach Pete Carroll did.
The guy who will be making the decision is general manager John Schneider, so it's his opinion that matters. Unfortunately we haven't heard from Schneider yet - but we will get an opportunity this coming week when he resumes his weekly appearances on Seattle Sports radio on Thursday. Until then, all we have to go on is speculation.
That said, folks in the know seem to think that the Seahawks are not going to throw a curveball on us and are committed to Geno Smith. Here's what Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero had to say about it going into the Super Bowl.
NFL.com on Geno Smith, Seahawks
"The Seahawks have said nothing to dissuade the impression they're all-in on Geno Smith, who is entering a contract year at age 34 and is set to have his third offensive coordinator in three seasons. Seattle likely will address his deal, which is set to pay him $25 million in 2025, putting him at the lower end of the veteran starter pay scale."
While there's a strong case to move on and reset around a younger and cheaper QB, there are many good reasons to keep Smith around, even if he will turn 35 years old during the middle of next season.
For one thing, there's no clear path to an upgrade at the position this offseason. The free agent class is weak, consisting almost entirely of Sam Darnold, who isn't going anywhere if the Vikings have any sense and Justin Fields, who is as yet stuck somewhere between a backup and a legit starter.
The 2025 NFL draft class is also thin at quarterback, and the Seahawks won't be in range to pick the top prospects, unless something crazy happens like Shedeur Sanders falling all the way to 18. That's still a remote scenario, though and in any case the Seahawks only have a few weeks to make a decision on Geno Smith, who's due a bunch of guarantees on March 16.
According to Over the Cap, giving Smith a contract extension could same the team little under $23.8 million in cap room for the 2025 season. That's enough breathing space not to have to make any truly painful decisions like trading DK Metcalf or potentially cutting Uchenna Nwosu. With Smith on the books under a new deal, Seattle should be able to clear enough dead weight with Tyler Lockett and Dre'Mont Jones as cap casualties in order to upgrade their offensive line in free agency.
If they can actually get that done and keep Geno Smith clean, then Mike Macdonald is 100% correct that they can win a championship with him starting. That's a big if, though.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Russell Wilson changed the play on Seahawks’ infamous Super Bowl INT
Seattle Seahawks predicted to trade Geno Smith to AFC cellar-dweller
DK Metcalf linked to rising NFC heavyweight in Seahawks trade proposal
NFC rival showing interest in Seattle Seahawks great Russell Wilson