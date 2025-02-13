NFL expert says it's 'stunning' that Seahawks offensive line has been bad this long
The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of holes to address in the coming weeks as they prepare for the beginning of NFL free agency. They'll either extend Geno Smith or trade him - and the same likely goes for DK Metcalf. They'll likely cut Tyler Lockett, Dre'Mont Jones and a couple other defenders up front so that they can keep Ernest Jones. They'll also look to reset at tight end after letting Noah Fant walk following a one-touchdown season.
However well they may or may not handle those decisions - none of it is going to matter if they don't address their biggest problem. That is of course for the 15th straight year their offensive line, which has been lacking ever since Walter Jones retired.
Over at Yahoo Sports, NFL expert Frank Schwab has listed the interior offensive line as the team's greatest free agent need and says it's stunning the team hasn't been able to fix this issue for so many years.
Yahoo Sports on Seahawks OL
"Seattle has had holes on the offensive line for many years. It’s stunning how the franchise has been unable to fix the issues. The line's interior wasn’t great, and that didn’t help Geno Smith during an up-and-down season."
The Seahawks have been able to hit on a lineman here and there over the years, but they've almost always been either top-10 overall draft picks like Russell Okung or Charles Cross or came over in trades, such as Duane Brown. Their track record of drafting offensive linemen is putrid, and no other NFL team has done as poorly over the last decade in this department.
So, how do they get the job done when they can't draft a lineman to save their lives? We think splurging on proven veterans in free agency is the way to go. That will require some painful salary cap cuts, but remember - the rest of the roster is practically irrelevant until they improve this offensive line enough so that it's not a deal-breaking liability.
The best guard in this free gent class is Trey Smith of the Chiefs, who they probably can't afford. That shouldn't apply for any other offensive lineman that's about to hit the market, though.
More Seahawks on SI stories
ESPN suggests Seahawks may explore trading star corner this offseason
Seahawks predicted to trade DK Metcalf, replace him in 2025 NFL draft
Seattle Seahawks projected to miss out on NFL playoffs again in 2025
NFL analyst believes the Seahawks could extend QB Geno Smith