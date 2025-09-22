Only one NFL receiver has more yards than Jaxon Smith-Njigba after 3 games
There's a hell of a lot to like about what the Seattle Seahawks have done so far this season. Sam Darnold is getting better with every start, their defense has been dominant despite a bunch of injuries and their special teams are unthinkably good given how much they struggled last year.
All that being said, the single best player on the team right now is arguably their star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who's quickly establishing himself as one of the game's best in his third season. Despite battling the flu all weekend, JSN put up 95 yards and a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
That brings Smith-Njigba's receiving yardage total on the season to 323 through three games. Heading into Week 4, only one player has more. Here's the full top 10.
Top 10 NFL receiving leaders
1. Puka Nacua - Rams: 333 yards, zero touchdowns
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Seahawks: 323 yards, one touchdown
3. Ricky Pearsall - 49ers: 281 yards, zero touchdowns
4. Malik Nabers - Giants: 251 yards, two touchdowns
5. Ja'marr Chase - Bengals: 241 yards, one touchdown
6. Quentin Johnston - Chargers: 239 yards, three touchdowns
7. Garrett Wilson - Jets: 229 yards, two touchdowns
8. Jakobi Meyers - Raiders: 228 yards, zero touchdowns
9. Rome Odunze - Bears: 227 yards, four touchdowns
10. Wan'Dale Robinson - Giants: 223 yards, one touchdown
At this point Seahawks fans should know that Nacua's numbers are no accident and he is a legitimate star. That said, it is worth nothing that he's gotten six more targets than JSN so far - and only one more reception likely would have put Smith-Njigba's total ahead of his.
It would be nice to see JSN get going more in the red zone, but it appears that Klint Kubiak prefers to rely on his running backs when the team approaches the goal line. Kenneth Walker III averaged less than 2.5 yards per carry yesterday, but he still managed to score two touchdowns.
Touchdown totals aside, it's clear than JSN is now one of the elite receivers in the NFL - and if the season were to end today he'd likely be an All-Pro.
