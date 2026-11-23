Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock is back on the radar for teams looking at a starter for the 2027 season.

Lock is 3-0 as a starter for the Seahawks in 2026, and he also led the comeback in relief in the team's season opener against the New England Patriots. At the bye week, Lock is virtually responsible for more than half of the Seahawks' victories this season, making him someone who could be a viable option under center for next season and beyond.

As a 30-year-old signal caller, this could be one of Lock's final chances to get starter money, which could result in the end of his second Seahawks tenure, unless Seattle opts to go with him for 2027 instead of Sam Darnold.

Why Seahawks Should Ditch Darnold, Lock In With Lock

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold talks with quarterback Drew Lock. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, Darnold gives the Seahawks a higher ceiling based on his previous achievements. However, Lock has been the more effective quarterback this season, especially when it comes to taking care of the football.

Drew Lock in 4 games this season:

4-0 record

73.1% completion percentage

7 TDs, 0 INT



Sam Darnold in 6 games:

2-4 record

60.2% completion percentage

10 TDs, 9 INT pic.twitter.com/8F93iSTELU — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 15, 2026

Lock's numbers might not jump off the page, but he has been very calm under pressure this season and has delivered when his number has been called. The Seahawks don't need a major game changer at the quarterback position like other teams do.

Their defense is enough to keep them in football games, which means Seattle's quarterback just needs to take care of the football and ensure that no mistakes are being made.

The Seahawks also wouldn't have to spend as much on Locke as they are with Darnold at the moment. Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract ahead of the 2025 season, but he has a potential out in his contract this offseason.

Lock isn't going to sign for that much, but he is likely going to get some kind of raise from the two-year, $5 million contract he signed with the Seahawks a year ago.

Teams That Could Sign Drew Lock

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock looks to throw in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There should be a few teams interested in signing Lock this offseason. The Indianapolis Colts come to mind as a potential landing spot because they do not have a first-round pick that they could use to select someone like Arch Manning or Drew Mestemaker. The Colts also aren't necessarily ready to contend, so getting a bridge quarterback like Lock could be in their best interest.

Another team that also makes sense is the Minnesota Vikings, who are already connected to Lock through former Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley, who was part of the front office that signed Lock in 2022 and 2025. Teasley is now the Vikings general manager, and he will be looking at quarterback options this offseason.

"Lock has played exceptionally well in Darnold's absence this season. In fact, Seattle has won all four games in which Lock started. The 2019 second-round draft pick was once a highly regarded prospect who finally appears to fully grasp the game now as opposed to earlier in his professional career," Bleacher Report contributor Brent Sobleski wrote.

"Plus, his relationship with Darnold can provide insight into the Vikings coaching staff and organization."

The Vikings have a very similar football philosophy to the Seahawks, and his fit in that offense makes a lot of sense.

Given the interest Lock should have going into 2027, the Seahawks need to make a firm decision on his future. It's clear that after this season, he is going to have starter opportunities, so Seattle has to offer him a deal where he becomes the QB1, or they have to move on.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter