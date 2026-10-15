Seahawks Confidence Meter: Passing Game Could Develop vs. Broncos

It has been a rough few weeks for the Seattle Seahawks (3-2). After seeing some solid production in the Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks' offense has stalled significantly in the last three games. One of the key factors has been the passing game seeing serious limitations. There is a chance that the Seahawks will see their passing game improve in Week 6 as they take on the Denver Broncos on the road.

​The Seahawks Face a Limited Broncos’ Defense

Sep 8, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

​Last season, the Broncos finished with the third-best scoring defense, the seventh-best passing defense and the second-best run defense. The Broncos made a lot of moves that changed their defense, including the departure of linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Taylor Rapp. There are some big differences this season. Denver isn't as efficient at defending the running or passing game this season.

​Denver possesses the 11th-best passing defense and the third-worst run defense. One of the biggest reasons the Broncos are still good at defending the passing game during their rough defensive start is the stellar play of cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Talanoa Hufanga. Both of those players are listed as out for the Thursday Night Football matchup. Riley Moss, the other starting cornerback opposite Surtain, is listed as questionable due to a rib injury.

​Seattle’s Biggest Enemy is Themselves

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Romello Height (94) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks have a chance to create one of the most efficient and dynamic offenses again this season, despite a new offensive coordinator. The biggest concern is the self-inflicted mistakes within the last three weeks. The Seahawks turned the ball over eight times in the last three games, including four in the 32-29 Week 5 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Turnovers have cost the Seahawks two wins.

​There have been five interceptions from quarterback Sam Darnold over the last three weeks since returning from his glute injury. Darnold has to stop throwing interceptions and ruining great performances from wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Darnold is on pace to throw 25 interceptions this season, which is unacceptable for a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

It hasn’t helped that the running game has been inefficient, inconsistent and turning the ball over. The offense got much worse since rookie running back Jadarian Price went on IR. Veterans Emanuel Wilson and George Holani have been turnover machines and, oftentimes, non-factors. The offensive line has struggled to get push at the line of scrimmage. There is more pressure for the passing game to come alive with Price out and Zach Charbonnet yet to return.

​The Seahawks’ passing offense has an opportunity to have a great breakout game with a good portion of the Broncos’ secondary out or injured. JSN is the league's leader in receiving yards (583), touchdowns (7) and big plays of 20 or more yards (9) through the first five weeks. He has been one of the most impressive pass-catchers this season, but the team can't put too much pressure on him or target him too often.

​The Seahawks will need more pass-catchers like wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, wide receiver Tory Horton and tight end A.J. Barner to step up. If Darnold and the passing game continue to struggle for a fourth consecutive week, it might be a long season for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

​Confidence Meter: 6

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