Seahawks NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round

Every NFL Draft, another potential elite class from the Seattle Seahawks is led by general manager John Schneider. The Seahawks will look to add more productive young stars through all three days of the 2026 NFL Draft. Seattle will look to capitalize on its Super Bowl-winning roster with several young collegiate stars.

The Seahawks, however, won’t have many opportunities to improve their roster with only four picks in the Draft. That is why the Seahawks need to make the best pick every time, if they don’t trade back. Each round has impact players the Seahawks could go for at certain position groups.

First Round - No. 32

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) and the Tennessee defense celebrate after a play stopping the New Mexico State offense in an NCAA college football game on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Seahawks don’t trade their first-round pick, there are plenty of options for them to go. There is one running back in the first round that Seattle is capable of drafting. Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price would be an instant starter and a potential Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. Staying on the offensive side of the ball, if the Seahawks prefer to replace their starting right guard, Texas A&M’s Chase Bisontis or Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Seahawks might go with the best player available. If they draft a cornerback or linebacker, they will flex around the field and have them be dynamic players. At the corner, Tennessee’s Colton Hood, South Carolina’s Brandon Cisse, Clemson’s Avieon Terrell, and San Diego State’s Chris Johnson Jr. are options. They are also talking to Georgia linebacker CJ Allen.

Finally, there are players at positions like edge rusher and defensive tackle that will be more of a need this season than in previous seasons. They can fill up depth on edge rushers like Missouri’s Zion Young, Auburn’s Keldric Faulk, and UCF’s Malachi Lawrence. Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald is a surprise option for the Seahawks’ defense.

Second Round - No. 64

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are likely going to make their first pick in the second round. Their 64th overall pick is going to be a reflection of what the first or early round pick will be. There is serious doubt that Price will be available this deep in the draft, but Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr. is the next top option at running back.

If any of the cornerbacks slip this far in the draft, they would be targets. Otherwise, Indiana’s D’Angelo Ponds is the solid new slot cornerback and backup to an already solid unit. Edge rusher is where the Seahawks should take a real look, considering two veterans will be gone after the 2027 season. Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell, Clemson’s T.J. Parker, or Michigan’s Derrick Moore could be developmental players as rookies, then starters in year two.

Other players, such as Iowa center Logan James and Arizona safety Treydan Stukes, are players that the Seahawks have shown interest in.

Third Round - No. 96

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

By round three, there are certain positions that start to lose serious high-caliber talent. For example, there isn’t a great option for running back after Washington’s Jonah Coleman, so getting Coleman in the third round has to be the area if they haven’t done so already.

Texas’ Malik Muhammed and Arizona State’s Keith Abney II are great options for the Seahawks at cornerback in a late day two. Duke’s Chandler Rivers and South Carolina’s Jalen Kilgore are other defensive backs the Seahawks could be interested in. In terms of finding potential starters in the interior offensive line, Florida center Jake Slaughter, Auburn center Connor Lew, and Iowa guard Beau Stephens are worth selecting.

This is where the Seahawks might be in a surprise pick for a position like wide receiver, with North Dakota State’s Bryce Lance being a role player. Auburn’s Keyron Crawford is the only legitimate option for the Seahawks at edge rusher.

Sixth Round - No. 188

Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes defensive end Logan Fano (0) sacks West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jaylen Henderson (13) during the first quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

This deep into the draft, the Seahawks would likely use this pick to address depth. Virginia running back J’Mari Taylor, Auburn’s guard Jeremiah Wright, Utah edge rusher Logan Fano, Missouri offensive tackle Keagan Trost, and LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. are serious options this late in the process. The Seahawks hope to shorten the severity of the need to address depth by getting other picks on day three.

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