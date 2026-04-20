3 Realistic Scenarios If Seahawks Trade First-Round Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Fresh off a Super Bowl victory, the Seattle Seahawks enter the 2026 NFL Draft with some work to do.

While the roster can compete for another title, Seahawks general manager John Schneider is facing a mini crisis with only four total picks (No. 32, 64, 96, and 188).

History tells us that Schneider rarely stays quiet, especially when his cupboard is bare. With major vacancies at running back, cornerback and edge rusher, the idea of turning pick No. 32 into a haul of mid-round assets is at an all-time high.

Why Trade No. 32?

The Seahawks are currently missing their 4th, 5th, and original 7th-round selections due to trades for veterans like Rashid Shaheed and Roy Robertson-Harris. Since Schneider has made at least eight picks in each of the last four drafts, staying at four picks would be a significant statistical anomaly for his tenure.

Scenario 1: Help a Team Get Ty Simpson

Quarterback Ty Simpson goes through his warm up during Pro Day. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trade: The Seahawks sends No. 32 to a team like the Arizona Cardinals or New York Jets looking to jump back into the first round for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, which would allow them to secure a fifth-year option on the contract.

Return: Pick No. 33 or 34 + a 2026 4th Rounder + a 2027 mid-round pick.

The Target: Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price or Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood

Why Seahawks Do It: Seattle only drops a few spots, likely still getting the player they wanted at 32, but they finally recoup the fourth-round pick they lost in the Shaheed trade.

Scenario 2: Get Multiple 2026 Mid-Round Picks

Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell speaks to media members during the NFL Combine. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Trade: The Seahawks move back 10–12 spots with a team like the Cleveland Browns (No. 39) or New Orleans Saints (No. 42).

Return: A mid-2nd rounder, a 3rd rounder and a 5th rounder.

The Target: Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell or Toledo defensive back Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Why Seahawks Do It: If Seattle can double their Day 2 picks, they should do it. This will allow them to address the interior offensive line (targets like Connor Lew or Brian Parker II) while still grabbing a high-upside defensive back.

Scenario 3: Get a 2027 Second-Round Pick

Missouri defensive lineman Zion Young during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trade: The Seahawks trade No. 32 for a high 2027 2nd-round pick and multiple 2026 mid-rounders.

Return: 2026 3rd Rounder + 2026 4th Rounder + 2027 2nd Rounder.

The Target: Oklahoma pass rusher R Mason Thomas or Missouri's Zion Young (Edge, Missouri) in the 3rd.

Why Seahawks Do It: If the board doesn't work in their favor, the Seahawks may decide the 2026 class lacks the depth to justify a late-first-round price tag. This allows them to reload for 2027 while still picking up some picks in the middle rounds this year.

The Verdict

The Seahawks should be busy on the phones by the end of the first round. With the Seahawks owning the very last pick of the first round, they hold the overnight leverage.

If a team is desperate for a 5th-year option on a player they love, Schneider is the most likely general manager in the league to exploit that desperation for extra picks.

Of the three trades above, the likeliest one is Scenario 1, where they only move back a few picks. This ensures that the Seahawks will get their guy while also adding an additional pick.

However, if they like the board with a number of prospects, they may consider Scenario 2, which moves the Seahawks back to the middle of the second round in order to acquire more premium assets.

Scenario 3 is the least likely as the team wouldn't have a pick until No. 64 in the second round if they don't make any more trades. Schneider might only do this if he intends to use the 2027 capital to jump back into the early second round in this year's draft.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter