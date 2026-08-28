3 Bold Predictions for Seahawks in Preseason Finale vs. Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks are 0-2 in the preseason and have one more game remaining. On Friday night, they will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the preseason finale.

Seattle isn't going to play their key veterans and starters. That means fans won't get a chance to see Jadarian Price until Week 1 of the regular season. It also means Jalen Milroe will get the start at quarterback with Drew Lock resting.

By now, general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald know the primary makeup of the 53-man roster, but a couple of spots could be won on Saturday. Knowing that, here's a look at three bold predictions as the Seahawks face the Chiefs.

Connor O'Toole records another sack

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Connor O'Toole during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During their Week 2 meeting with the Tennessee Titans, Connor O'Toole had a stellar outing. He recorded four tackles, two tackles for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. He made a strong case for his spot on the roster and in this prediction, he does the same by recording another sack. Seattle is deep along the edge with DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall, and Dante Fowler Jr. on the roster. Even with that depth, O'Toole has done enough to secure a spot in the rotation.

Jalen Milroe runs for two touchdowns, throws for another

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe stands in the pocket against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now in his second season in the league, Jalen Milroe is an intriguing signal-caller. He's one of the more athletic players on the Seattle roster, but he's still developing as a complete quarterback. To his credit, he's trying to learn to play from the pocket more, but Mike Macdonald has been encouraging him to use his legs more.

In this prediction, he does that to great effect. By keeping the defense off balance, Milroe is able to rush for two touchdowns and throw for another. That will remind fans why they were so thrilled when he was selected in the third round last year.

Jacardia Wright makes a strong case for the 53

Seattle Seahawks RB Jacardia Wright rushes with the football during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jadarian Price and George Holani will be the top two backs when the regular season begins, but the third spot is still undecided. Free agency addition Emanuel Wilson was once the favorite, but Jacardia Wright made a strong case for himself when he had 81 yards and a touchdown last week.

In our final bold prediction, Wright picks up where he left off and runs wild on the Kansas City defense. Look for him to gain at least 75 yards and score another touchdown in an attempt to secure the final running back spot.

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