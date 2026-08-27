3 Seahawks Who Could Be Playing Their Final Game With the Franchise

Friday night will be the preseason finale for the Seattle Seahawks as they head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

There will be a familiar face on the Kansas City sideline in Kenneth Walker III, who won the Super Bowl MVP with Seattle last season before exiting in free agency. Walker won't play in this one, but neither will most of the starters for both teams.

This is typical in preseason finales as players fight for a spot on the 53-man roster. Much of the attention for these spots gets focused on rookies who are making a name for themselves, but here we look at three Seahawks who were with the franchise in 2025 and might be suiting up for Seattle one final time on Friday.

Jared Ivey, EDGE

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jared Ivey during the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jared Ivey appeared in just two games for Seattle in 2025 after being signed as an undrafted free agent. This year, he's been trying to find his role with the defense and with the EDGE position becoming crowded, that included taking snaps along the defensive line.

It's hard to say he's done enough to lock down a spot at either position and while he would likely be welcomed back to the practice squad, he's shown enough promise during his first two preseasons that another team could decide to bring him in for a look.

Velus Jones, RB

Seattle Seahawks RB Velus Jones Jr. runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A third-round pick for the Chicago Bears in 2022, Velus Jones Jr. began his career as a wide receiver. The Tennessee product never lived up to his draft status. He eventually transitioned to running back but still couldn't find his niche. Still, he showed promise as a returner, which afforded him opportunities with the Jaguars, Panthers, and Saints.

Jones made his way to Seattle last October and had 32 yards rushing and 183 as a kick returner. This year, he finds himself on the bubble and could be looking for a new home, especially with Tory Horton in line to handle some of the return duties along with Rashid Shaheed.

Nehemiah Pritchett, CB

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Noah Igbinoghene and Nehemiah Pritchett are battling for one spot on the depth chart and it's hard to tell who has the advantage. Igbinoghene has more versatility and can play in the slot, whereas Pritchett has two years remaining on his rookie deal.

As Seahawks On SI's Jeremy Brenner writes, however, the Seahawks interest in Terrion Arnold and signing of Trevon Diggs suggests they're not thrilled at all with their depth at cornerback. That's why Pritchett is in danger of being let go when the final cuts are made.

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